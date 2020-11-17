Tipperary court is told man stole from kiosk at Thurles railway station

A man stole goods valued at €31 from the kiosk at Thurles railway station, Nenagh Court was told.

Jamie Ryan of 36 Pineview Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, pleaded to the offence on March 3, 2019.

Mr Ryan also pleaded to burglary at the Circle K filling station, Kickham Street, Thurles, on July 11, 2019.

The court heard that Mr Ryan is currently serving a four-month jail sentence.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to November 26, 2020, for a victim personal statement in relation to the theft at the train station kiosk.