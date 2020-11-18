Tipperary rail campaigners meet Irish Rail boss on Ballybrophy services

A group of people who are campaigning for better services on the Ballybrophy rail line which serves North Tipperary were due to meet the new CEO of Irish Rail, Jim Meade, this week to make their case.

The long-running group has recently launched a new campaign to improve services along the line that serves Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh and Birdhill.

They have secured the support of the county’s TDs, as well as TDs in Offaly, Laois and Limerick. They have also garnered support from county councillors across the region.

The group wants to see a regular, efficient, reliable local rail service in North Tipperary and intends to make this a reality through achievable, cost-effective and user-friendly alterations to how the service operates.

The group will make a number of points to Mr Meade, with the intention of increasing rail speeds, reducing journey times, running additional services and ensuring that the local train is an attractive and reliable form of transport for people in North Tipperary.

The main points that the group intends to bring to Mr Meade’s attention are:

-To increase line speeds on sections of track recently developed into Continuous Welded Rail (CWR), so that journey times can be reduced to a consistent time

-To review all existing speed restrictions to increase the line’s overall speed from 50mph to 60mph

-To review the existing timetable to reflect shorter journey times and bring forward the 10.05am Ballybrophy to Limerick train to 9.05am and defer the departure of the 4.55pm to at least 5.10pm, making the service more attractive for commuters

-To introduce a middle of the day return service from Limerick to Ballybrophy

-To align services to connect with Limerick to Limerick Junction service, opening up more journey possibilities via Limerick to Dublin and Cork;

-The reintroduction of a later evening Nenagh commuter service

-The appointment of a dedicated regional rail manager, with responsibility for the delivery of upgrades and marketing and communications on the line.

The group says that these improvements will result in shorter travel times and more services that are tailored to suit the community.