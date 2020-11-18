Colin O'Riordan's inclusion will give Tipperary more options in Munster final

Tipperary senior footballers received a major boost last weeek when it was confirmed to the county board that Colin O’Riordan had been granted permission by his club, Australian Rules side Sydney Swans, to play in this year’s Munster final against Cork on Sunday next. O’Riordan is currently in pre-season training for a return to New South Wales in the coming weeks.

The former JK Bracken’s player was regarded as one of the finest prospects in Gaelic football before signing professional terms to play ‘footy’ in late 2015 – his loss to the game here regretted by all but particularly in his home county.

As a 16-year-old Colin O’Riordan was a member of the Tipperary minor team that defeated Dublin in the All-Ireland final of 2011 by 3-9 to 1-11, a Tipp team managed by David Power, the current manager of the senior team. It was the first of three years he would line out as a minor. That all-conquering 2011 minor panel also included today’s teammates Evan Comerford, Steven O’Brien, Bill Maher, Michael Quinlivan, Colman Kennedy and Jason Lonergan.

Interestingly, from that same minor team Seamus Kennedy, John McGrath and John Meagher are currently with the Tipperary hurling panel who defeated Cork on Saturday last to keep their hopes of back-to-back All-Ireland titles alive.

In 2015, in O’Riordan’s last year playing for Tipperary, he captained the under 21 team that reached the All-Ireland final, along the way defeating Cork in a Munster final in Thurles and Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in Tullamore, before losing the decider to Tyrone by a single point at Parnell Park in Dublin, a game in which O’Riordan put in a superb performance. That team was managed by Tommy Toomey of Arravale Rovers.

SENIOR DEBUT

Colin O’Riordan was introduced to the Tipperary senior football team during manager Peter Creedon’s tenure. In that time the Templemore prodigy was developing into one of the game’s top midfielders before his talents were quickly spotted by Australian Rules scouts, his ability in the air an obvious attraction for the game down under.

O’Riordan came on as a sub in the 2014 Division 4 league final win against Clare at Croke Park and also started and scored 1-2 in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

The current Tipp football management were obviously hoping that this news wouldn’t break until nearer the final but on Wednesday last were forced to confirm, expressing “we are grateful for Sydney Swans for allowing Colin O’Riordan to play on Sunday week. He has been with the group a number of weeks now, so it is great to have a player of his calibre available for selection.”

With midfielders Steven O’Brien and Jack Kennedy nursing injuries at present, the addition of O’Riordan to the panel will be a significant boost in that area in which Cork like to target so much as they did against Kerry in their semi-final. It will provide the managment team with greater options, O’Riordan comfortable playing at midfield or in either of the half-lines. But more so it gives a huge morale boost to the whole panel ahead of the final.

WILL O'RIORDAN START?

Whether O’Riordan will start or not remains to be seen, but he has been training with the panel for weeks. As far back as the league game against Offaly at Semple Stadium on October 18, he was working the sidelines, vociferously shouting encouragement to his teammates in their victory over ‘The Faithful’.

Cork too have an Australian Rules player in their panel this year. Mark Keane, the Collingwood player, came on as a sub in the Kerry game and amazingly scoring the winning goal right at the end.

O’Riordan’s return for the ‘green and white’ on Sunday - Tipperary will wear once-off commorative Bloody Sunday jerseys - adds an extra dimension to the encounter in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, when Tipp will be hoping to bridge a gap back to 1935 since they last won the provincial crown.