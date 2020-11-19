Tipperary woman gets suspended sentences for abusing gardaí in courthouse

A woman who abused gardaí on two occasions in Nenagh Courthouse has been given two suspended sentences by the local court.

Janette Donnellan of 24 Ard Cruidin, Nenagh, pleaded to the offences in the hallway of the courthouse on January 18, 2019, and again on May 10, 2019.

The court heard that on the first occasion, Ms Donnellan had been approached by a garda and told he had paperwork at Nenagh garda station that he wanted her to complete.

However, Ms Donnellan told the garda to “f*** off”.

Her solicitor, Ted McCarthy told the court that Ms Donnellan had tried to tell the garda he should call to her home.

“She tried to make her point badly,” he said.

On the second occasion a garda had gone out to the hallway to call her and she told him he was a “scumbag”.

However, Mr McCarthy said his client had told the garda she felt he was “treating her like a scumbag”.

He said Ms Donnellan apologised to both gardaí.

Mr McCarthy said his client suffered from stress and anxiety and coming to court “only added to that. She is almost intoxicated by stress when she is here.”

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said the gardaí were only trying to carry out their duty.

She sentenced Ms Donnellan to two months in jail on each offence, but suspended each sentence for one year, in Ms Donnellan’s own bond of €250 for each offence.