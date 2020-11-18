Tipperary driver's modified car suspension was 'rubbing off the ground'

A young driver who had a modified car was told by the judge at Nenagh Court that he was a “lucky gentleman” not to have sustained an injury.

Tommy Dooley, 21, of Lower Graigue, Kilruane, Nenagh, pleaded to having the vehicle at Streame, Nenagh, on June 7, 2019.

Garda Paul Hogan said the car was stopped and a PSV inspection revealed the suspension had been lowered so close to the ground the wheels were twisted.

He told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that this was done by some drivers either for ascetic reasons or because they felt the car handled better.

However, in this case the suspension was so low it was rubbing off the ground.

“He put his life at risk for ascetics,” said Judge MacGrath.

The court heard that Mr Dooley had 17 previous convictions, including four for no insurance and one for dangerous driving. He only got his first conviction in 2020.

His solicitor, Pat Liston, said Mr Dooley was currently disqualified from driving.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr Dooley €300.