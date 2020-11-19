Tipperary gardaí investigating burglary at business premises in Nenagh

The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating the theft of a number of items from a business premises in Friar Street in the town.

The incident took place at around 5pm on Wednesday of last week after three suspects entered the premises.

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage from the area at the time of the thefts in a bid to identify the culprits, but so far no arrests have been made.

Gardaí in Newport are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle in the Black Road area of the town, which occurred at around 1.15am on Saturday last.

A similar incident occurred at Dublin Road, Nenagh, on the same date when a window of a vehicle was broken at approximately 8pm.

Gardaí in Borrisokane carried out a search in Cloughjordan on Monday of this week where they located what they suspect is a quantity of stolen property.

A male has been arrested in relation to the incident.