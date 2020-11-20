Elderly Tipperary woman's car is broken into in Roscrea

The gardaí in Roscrea are investigating the callous theft of items from a car belong to an elderly woman in the town.

A number of items were stolen from the vehicle belonging to an elderly woman on Thursday of last week.

The incident happened in the Knock Road area at around 12.30pm.

Examination of CCTV footage of the scene and follow-up inquiries resulted in the arrest of a suspect in Ballyfermot in Dublin on Saturday last.

He was later detained at Nenagh Garda station.

He was later released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.