Drunk driving Tipperary motorist mounted footpath and hit ESB pole

A drunk driver mounted a footpath in Nenagh before crossing to the incorrect side of the road and hitting an ESB pole, Nenagh Court was told.

The driver continued on the road towards Thurles and hit a wall at a housing estate on the outskirts of the town.

Michael Culleton of Brittas, Clonaslee, County Laois, pleaded to drink driving and dangerous driving at Ormond Drive, Nenagh on August 7, 2019.

The court heard a breath analysis showed Mr Culleton had 102mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

He also pleaded to having no insurance on the same date and to having no driving licence.

Mr Culleton also pleaded to being intoxicated in public on the same date.

The court heard that following his arrest for drink driving, Mr Culleton was found later that same night intoxicated at Tyone.

His solicitor, Ted McCarthy, said that his client was 56 years old and “suffers from alcoholism”.

“He lost two brothers and fell further into alcoholism,” said Mr McCarthy.

He said Mr Culleton had little memory of the offences but apologised for the incidents.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Culleton €200 and disqualified him from driving for three years for drink driving.

She fined him €100 and disqualified him from driving for four years for no insurance.

Mr Culleton was fined €150 and disqualified from driving for two years for dangerous driving.

He was fined €100 for no driving licence.

Judge MacGrath took the charge of being intoxicated in public into account.

She adjourned the case to January 8, 2021, for a victim personal statement in relation to the damage caused to the wall at Ormond Drive.