Bereaved Tipperary families invited to remembrance ceremony

University Maternity Hospital Limerick will host its annual Ceremony of Remembrance virtually this year, in a live stream from The Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick, on Sunday November 22 at 3pm.

Fr Des McAuliffe will lead the service, which can be viewed live at the following link: https://www. ourladyoftherosaryparish a limerick.ie/web-cam/

The service will be recorded, and subsequently posted to the parish website.

To maximise the involvement of families at this time of social distancing, Rita O’Brien, Clinical Midwife Specialist Bereavement and Loss, UMHL encouraged women and their partners and families to email her with the names of their babies to be included in the service.

Please email your baby’s name to Rita on rita.obrien1@hse.ie before 4pm on Friday November 20.