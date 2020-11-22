Tipperary court: probation report sought on man who stole from Aldi in Nenagh

A probation report has been sought by Nenagh Court on a man who stole items from a supermarket in Nenagh.

Charlie McDonagh of 12 Castle Meadows, Trim, County Meath, pleaded to theft at Aldi, Streame, Nenagh, on September 27, 2019.

The court heard he filled a trolley with goods valued at €324 and left the store without paying. The property was recovered.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to February 12, 2012, for a probation report.