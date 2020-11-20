Tipperary TDs to meet HSE over Roscrea's Dean Maxwell Home

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has this morning confirmed that senior management within the HSE are set to meet Tipperary’s Oireachtas members to discuss the future of Dean Maxwell in Roscrea.

The Fianna Fáil TD confirmed this news after speaking with senior Government sources.

“I was contacted by senior Government sources this morning who informed me that the HSE will be meeting with the Tipperary Oireachtas members in the very near future to discuss the future operations of the Dean Maxwell home in Roscrea. This is a most welcomed development and something that I have been pressing for some time with my Fianna Fáil colleagues in Government," he said.

"I welcome this development today. This is a vital community resource and my Fianna Fáil colleague Cllr Michael Smith and I are united with the people of the Roscrea area in securing the future of this facility. I look forward to working with the HSE and Cllr Smith further, and my colleagues in government in relation to this issue. I am hopeful that this is the first step towards securing the future of Dean Maxwell in Roscrea”, said Deputy Cahill.