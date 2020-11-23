UK motorist was doing 'extraordinary' speed of 182km/h on Tipperary motorway

A motorist who was caught travelling at 182km/h on the motorway outside Roscrea, was driving a UK registered car that monitored speed in miles not kilometres, Nenagh Court was told

The speed limit was 120km/h.

Patrick Costello, of Stygate Lane, Pickwell, Melton Mowbray, England pleaded to careless driving at Derrymore on the M7 on May 14, 2020

The court was told the road was dry and traffic volume was light at the time.

Mr Costello’s solicitor, David Peters, said that his client was 47 years old and self-employed.

He asked that the court not disqualify his client.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath described the speed as “extraordinary”.

She fined Mr Costello €500.