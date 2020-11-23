Tipperary teacher awarded €5,000 Creative Schools Programme funding

Nenagh woman Ailbhe Curran, a doctoral student at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has been awarded over €5,000 in funding from the Creative Schools Programme.

Ailbhe is studying under the supervision of Dr Dorothy Morrisey in MIC’s Department of Arts Education and Physical Education (AEPE) has previously completed an MA in Education and the Arts at the College.

She is now a mainstream class teacher and Deputy Principal at Gaelscoil na Laochra in Birr.

The funding comes under the Creative Schools programme, a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme which aims to put the arts and creativity at the heart of children and young peoples’ lives.

As part of the programme, Ailbhe will be working as the school creative coordinator in partnership with a creative associate to develop and implement a child-centered creative school plan which supports the development of pupils’ imagination and creativity.

"I am really looking forward to working on the programme with my creative associate over the next two years and the new insights and perspectives that involvement in such a project will bring to my studies,” she said.