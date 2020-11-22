Heroic Tipperary footballers bridge 85-year cap to capture Munster football crown

Munster Senior Football Championship Final 2020

TIPPERARY 0-17 CORK 0-14

TIPPERARY MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS 2020. At long long last after waiting 85 years for the opportunity to say it, we can indulge in the beautiful history of the day and say it again, proudly to savour its sound. TIPPERARY MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS 2020.

Yes, the long gap all the way back to 1935 has finally been bridged by an heroic column of 20 footballers on what has been an emotive and appropriately celebrated weekend for the Gaelic Athletic Association.

One hundred years plus one day on from Bloody Sunday, a day forever synonymously etched with Tipperary football, the footballers of today prevailed to indelibly write themselves forever into Tipperary GAA folklore.

If ever there was a day to do it, and while sporting commemorative green and white jerseys in honour of the fallen Michael Hogan at Croke Park, this was the day. To their credit, Conor Sweeney’s men did just that, heroically, and deservedly so.

In 1987 we stood on the grassy banks in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney to see Tipperary hurlers prevail in a Munster final. On that day captain Richie Stakelum famously cried out that “the famine” was over after our replay victory over Cork. Those never-to-be-forgotten hurlers had waited 16 years to reclaim the provincial title, on a sunny Sunday in July that to this day is sweetly recalled.

If that gap from 1971 to 1987 constituted a famine, what the Tipperary senior footballers ended today was more than five times longer, it was the mother and father of all sporting famines. It is now finally consigned to the history books. For all Tipperary people today will go down in sporting history as being one of those never-to-be-forgotten days.

Tipperary got off to a great start in today’s Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the rank outsiders three points to the good inside four minutes with two points from captain Conor Sweeney, including a mark after 35 seconds, and another from Michael Quinlivan after a pass from clubmate Kevin Fahey.

Cork, who had stunned Kerry just two weeks earlier in their semi-final, finally began to settle and were quickly back on terms with three unanswered points including two frees to tie up the scores after seven minutes in a lively opening.

The combatants went point for point after that, level at four, five and six apiece with little to separate them. In that period Tipp’s points came from a Sweeney free, an excellent Colman Kennedy effort and a mark from Liam Casey after an excellent move involving Kevin Fahey and Steven O’Brien. Cork’s points came from Luke Connolly (45 and a free) and from centre forward Colm O’Callaghan who finished a flowing move.

Tipperary then kicked on with a mini purple patch - and perhaps the thrust that ultimately won them the title - with four in a row towards the end of the first half.

Team captain Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) lifts aloft the cup to end a 85 year wait for Tipperary followers.

Colin O’Riordan, who played a hugely influential part in his first game back by kind permission of the Sydney Swans, won a free which Michael Quinlivan kicked off the ground and over. The 2016 All-Star followed that up with a beauty of a point from out near the sideline - MQ who always produces his best on the big days was having his finest game in a while. Two further points from a Conor Sweeney free and a well-finished Kevin Fahey point had Tipp 0-10 to 0-6 in front by the 34th minute.

A John O’Rourke point stemmed the tide briefly for Cork before Michael Quinlivan with his fourth point of the opening half sent a magnificent effort through the uprights after a fine move up the left wing.

Tipp went to the break leading 0-11 to 0-7 and had given themselves every chance of causing a major shock with a four points platform.

Cork came out for the second period without the influential Luke Connolly who had kicked four of their first half tally no doubt it was a major setback for them.

Within 40 seconds Steven O’Brien’s run created a mark for Conor Sweeney which he duly kicked to stretch the lead to five.

A minute later Tipperary had the ball in the back of the Cork net, but were unlucky to be denied the score for a “square ball.”

After Tipp’s opening point they weren’t to score for the remainder of the third quarter but Cork could only muster a brace of white flags from a Mark Collins free and a Brian Hurley point - the dangerous full-forward well contained by Tipp’s Alan Campbell.

At the second half water break the margin was still three points with Cork going through their subs quickly in an effort to take the initiative from David Power’s side.

Liam Casey’s second point of the day came in the 52nd minute and was well finished after good work by Liam Boland and Conor Sweeney. It was quickly followed by another from Sweeney after Quinlivan found him with a good pass.

Cork were in trouble now, five down and with 14 minutes left on the clock. It brought us back to February when ‘The Rebels’ stole a league victory in Thurles from Tipperary with three goals - if Tipp could avoid giving away a green flag nothing would deny them.

Cork had the next three points, two frees from Mark Collins and another from Sean White, when they nearly had Tipp carved open with a goal chance on. Thankfully it didn’t happen.

Back to just two points again at 0-14 to 0-12 and with six minutes plus added time (five minutes) to play, Tipp’s backs were to the wall.

Up jumped Colin O’Riordan to take a ball and win a free, duly converted by goalkeeper Evan Comerford and another followed when a poor Micheál Martin kick out was seized on by Michael Quinlivan. MQ’s effort at a lob landed on the crossbar and over. Had it gone in it would have finished Cork and perhaps brought down the Government too - the Taoiseach’s son the Cork custodian.

Incredibly an economically efficient Tipp forward line who kicked just three wides in the opening half, had their first of the second period four minutes from time, an exhausted but excellent Bill Maher’s effort going wide.

Cathail O’Mahony’s 69th minute free had the game back to a single score when he popped over a free from 45 metres to keep Tipperary on tenterhooks.

Overjoyed - and a great number on a great day - Tipperary's Padraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials) celebrates after Tipperary defeated Cork in today's Munster Senior Football Championship final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Premier’s insurance point arrived in added time, long-serving Philip Austin who was just on the field reacted quickest to a ball down off the upright to put Tipp four up. And while Cork had the final score from John O’Rourke Tipperary were not to be denied on the day and held on for history.

Today is not the day for individuals, even if there were some outstanding - and perhaps All-Star nominations among them. This was the performance the manager demanded and got. This was heart and soul stuff, non-stop workrate and commitment from 1 to 20 that was needed and was provided. This was the never-say-die attitude of men even on a weekend when they honoured a dead hero. This was Tipperary football at its finest, an 85-year multi-generation age end. This was history.

So well done to everyone who crossed the white line to contribute and to the extended backroom staff including manager David Power, Paddy Christie, Joe Hayes, Charlie McGeever, Tommy Toomey and others who have all played their part in this magnificent day.

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

19. Colin O’Riordan (Killea)

11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

13. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain)

15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

26. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers) for Colman Kennedy (52)

21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule) for Fahey (53)

12. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch) for Fox (61)

20. Padraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials) for Kiely (66)

23. Philip Austin (Borrisokane) for Casey (71)

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 0-7 (0-2f, 0-2 marks), Michael Quinlivan 0-5 (0-1f), Liam Casey 0-2 (0-1 mark), Kevin Fahey, Philip Austin, Evan Comerford (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Micheal Martin (Nemo Rangers)

3. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

4. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue)

2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s – captain)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

11. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

26. Cathail O’Mahony for Connolly (inj) (half-time)

17. Sam Ryan for Ring (40)

19. Sean White for O’Callaghan (44)

21. Mark Keane for O’Hanlon (59)

24. Michael Hurley for Taylor (64).

Scorers for Cork: Luke Connolly (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Mark Collins (0-4f) 0-4 each, John O’Rourke 0-2, Colm O’Callaghan, Brian Hurley, Sean White, Cathail O’Mahony (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)