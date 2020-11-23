Tragedy: Tipperary cycling accident victim is named locally

The town of Nenagh was in mourning this week following the tragic death of a well known man following a cycling accident.

He has been named locally as Sean Clifford, who was in his 40s, and who died following an incident at the junction of Emmet Place / Sarsfield Street and Mitchell Street last Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Clifford was predeceased by his beloved parents John and Helen. His passing is deeply regretted by his loving brother Kevin and sisters Pauline and Susan; brother-in-law Andy and his goddaughter Phoebe; extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. No handshaking and please wear face coverings in the funeral home.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12pm in St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2fm.

Following the accident, which happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 18, the gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone who was in the area, especially anyone who might have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Nenagh Garda station on 067-50450; the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.