Gardai renew witness appeal following fatal collision in Nenagh

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a traffic collision involving a cyclist that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The injured cyclist, a man aged in his 40's, has now passed away in hospital.

Gardaí at Nenagh are renewing their appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield Street from 3pm to 3:20pm, on November 18, 2020, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

A technical examination of the scene has already taken place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.