Tipperary Waste Awareness Week to take place from November 30 - December 4

Providing information and tips that will help Tipperary reduce its waste production, is just one of the driving forces behind Tipperary Waste Awareness Week, which begins on Monday next November 30, 2020.

The five day virtual event organised by Tipperary County Council, in association with the Southern Regional Waste Management Planning Office, will highlight the role of the county’s five civic amenity sites, inform citizens on what they can do to correctly dispose of their waste and will provide up-to-date information on reusing, reducing and recycling. The local authority will also use this week to highlight the work undertaken by local small and medium sized businesses that reuse materials and work within the circular economy.

Tipperary County Council Director of Services, Corporate, Human Resources, Climate Action and Environmental Services Clare Curley explained that Tipperary Waste Awareness Week is not just about highlighting what householders are doing to minimise their waste, the week will also outline areas for improvement and offer advice on how best to achieve these goals.

“The majority of Tipperary’s citizens are already involved in some form of waste segregation and recycling. A total of 70% of households in the county availing of a waste collection with 56% of those householders using a three bin service. An average of 10.64kg of WEE per person is also collected in Tipperary, with 34.1 tonnes of textiles collected from textile banks in 2019. In 2020 to date, 175 tonnes of textiles collected.

“I am therefore confident that there is a willingness among the community to improve our carbon footprint, and Tipperary County Council is eager to provide information and supports as we work together to manage our waste. Tipperary County Council is delighted therefore to host Waste Awareness Week, with the support of the Southern Regional Waste Management Planning Office,” she said.

Marion O’Neill Senior Executive Officer Tipperary County Council is also encouraged by people’s willingness to learn more and do more when it comes to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“Even since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have observed some changes in the county’s recycling patterns. Tipperary County Council for example has recorded 3,286 tonnes of glass collected, 25% increase in the amount of glass collected at its 113 bring banks from January to date, when compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile 122 tonnes of cans have been collected since January.

“The Bring Bank in the Parnell Street carpark, Thurles has proven to be the most popular of Tipperary’s public bring banks so far this year, followed by the bring bank at Tesco in Nenagh and the Nenagh’s Civic Amenity Site.”

Ms O'Neill added, “While we have seen a marked increase in the amount of organic waste collected in the county, we are also aware that only 75% of householders with a three bin system present their brown bin for collection regularly. A total of 70% of householders use a waste collection service, yet just 56% avail of the three bin service. These are just some examples of how with a few adjustments we can do a lot more to reduce the impact of our carbon footprint.

“So during Tipperary Waste Awareness Week we will encourage people to improve their waste management even further through some clear advice and easy to follow tips.”

Through a series of online videos, a social media campaign, workshops and leaflets, Tipperary County Council will provide information, tips and fun facts each day, relating to different topics of interest or concern, including:

Monday, November 30: Tipperary County Council Civic Amenities

Tuesday, December 1: Greener Cleaning/Hazardous waste

Wednesday, December 2: Food Waste

Thursday, December 3: Recycling in Tipperary

Friday, December 4: Textiles

Tipperary will also highlight the work of 10 businesses that are supporting both the local economy and the circular economy.

“Tipperary Waste Awareness Week will help people become more aware of the civic amenities and services available in the county and how best to avail of them, as well as encouraging people to be more conscious of their responsibilities in the fight against waste,” said Ms O’Neill.

Launching Tipperary Waste Awareness Week, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Michael Smith said, “I urge everyone to join this virtual events and follow Tipperary County Council on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all the content and highlights associated with tipperary Waste Awareness Week. These platforms, along with mywaste.ie will continue to be a resource for the people of Tipperary, helping them to stay informed about the county’s waste management plans and our progression in this area, long after this week’s events are over. I would also urge people to support local small businesses, especially hose who are consciously working in the circular economy.”

Phillipa King, Regional Waste Coordinator, Southern Regional Waste Management Planning Office, explained that events like Waste Awareness Week play a key role as the region prepares for the next Waste Management Plan.

“The Regional Waste Management Plans efficiently and collectively represent and protect the obligations of the Local Authority Sector under the Waste Management Act. The Regional Waste Management Offices ensure the three headline targets of the plans are met; 1% reduction in the quantity of household waste per annum; a recycling target of 50% for Municipal Waste; and reduce to 0% direct disposal of residual waste to landfill. To achieve these goals the Regional Waste Management Offices liaise with and co-ordinate the activities of a wide range of stakeholders, including the local authorities and the public, to ensure delivery of the headline targets and to ensure ale the objectives and policy actions of the plan are met.”

Tipperary Waste Awareness Week takes place from November 30 to December 4, 2020. Further information is available on www.tipperarycoco.ie

Further enquiries in relation to events and information relating to Tipperary Waste Awareness Week can be directed to annmarie.clifford@ tipperarycoco.ie