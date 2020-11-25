Tipperary woman wins Irish Photographer of the Year - again!

The Irish Professional Photographers & Videographers Association (IPPVA) was delighted to announce that Sinead Ní Riain from Thurles is the Irish Professional Portrait Photographer of the Year at the IPPVA Professional Photographer of the Year Awards held online on Sunday last, November 22, 2020.

Sinead’s stunning winning portrait panel of Coolmore Studs top Sire’s ‘No Nay Never’, ‘Churchill’, ‘Mastercraftsman’ and Joseph & Donnacha O’Brien’s, Group 1 Irish Derby winning horse ‘Latrobe’ and Olympic Irish Showjumper Greg Broderick’s horse ‘Duco’ owned by Mary Ellen De Ruschi.

This was Sinead’s second time to win Portrait Photographer of the Year.

Over the years she has twice won Best Wedding Album, Best Colour Portrait, Best Black + White portrait, Best Portrait Portfolio and Kodak Wedding Photographer of the Year.

Congrats to Sinead on her success.

