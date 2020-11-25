Tipperary teen talks the virtual talk on nationwide Child's Talk annual event

Clonmel teen Emer Neville (17) took to the virtual stage last Friday, November 20 as participant in the third annual Child Talks event.

Child Talks is an annual Ted Talks style event, organised by the Office of the Ombudsman for Children (OCO) that aims to elevate the voices of children and young people and provide a unique platform for them to share their stories and vision.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD and the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon joined speakers from across Ireland aged 8 to 18 years as they took to the virtual stage to cover a range of topics including mental health, individuality at school, the environment, living with autism, homelessness, youth activism and cultural identity. Child Talks 2020 was broadcast on RTE News Now and can be watched back the OCO website https www. OCO.ie

Emer’s talk was about the importance of self-expression, which is enshrined in Article 13 of the UNCRC and states that a child should have the right to freedom of expression. Emer is extremely passionate about the topic and she explained why this right is especially important to teenagers and she feels is worth fighting for.