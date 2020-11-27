Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Brothers of Charity Services Ireland currently have a number of vacancies in the South Tipperary services including: permanent part time support workers, permanent part time social care workers, relief support workers.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for the position of Recruitment Officer. Close of applications is December 12, 2020.

• Fennor Hill Care Facility are recruiting for full time nursing staff, full time health care assistants, a part time chef and part time kitchen assistant.

• Campion, based in Gortnahoe, are recruiting a service and maintenance administrator.

• The Far East Restaurant Carrick-on-Suir is recruiting a chef de partie. Two years minimum experience required. Salary: €30,000. 39 hours per week.

