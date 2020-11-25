Tipperary TD backs call for review of Greyhound Racing Ireland

The Rural Independent Group in the Dáil have described calls by the Social Democrats, to cut funding to the greyhound sector, as a completely misguided publicly stunt that would hit small farmers and ordinary greyhound owners and breeders severely while hammering the rural economy with hundreds of job losses.

Speaking at a press conference, in Leinster House the leader of the Rural Independent Group, Deputy Mattie Mc Grath, stated:

“The Greyhound industry is a crucial component for many rural parts of our country. We reject any knee jerk attempt to close down this sector.”

“Rather than call for an entire industry to be abandoned, we believe the focus of attention must be in transforming the financial accountability of the entire sector, improving the independence of the Greyhound Racing Ireland board and targeting the supports to the ordinary owners and breeders of Greyhounds.”

“For too long, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have used this semi-state organisation, to put their own insiders onto the board. That practice has caused damage and must end now. We want to see the ordinary breeders and owners represented on the board. They are best placed to drive the industry forward and bring knowledge and expertise to the table.”

“The sector must conform to the highest international standards of regulation and animal welfare across all aspects, in order to enhance and protect the reputation and the financial viability of the industry.”

“Equally, any rogue elements of the sport should be addressed without delay. The majority of people that run and own greyhounds do so with integrity. In fact, most of these individuals are also small farmers and place animal welfare at the heart of their enterprises.”

“The sector has been harmed by rogue operators, who aim to exploit for their own gain. However, the same could be said for many other sectors also; however, the solution does not always lie in shutting down as such a move would be akin to ending the Irish soccer team due to a string of poor results. Such a policy is completely misguided.”

“Unfortunately, the last government failed to implement strong and robust legislation to strengthen the sector. While the Greyhound Racing Bill went some way to addressing the concerns of the sector, it fell far short of the 13 recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine in a 2016 Report which examined the greyhound industry in Ireland in its entirety.”

“We believe that an up-to-date independent economic assessment of the industry including a full breakdown of staff working in all category levels (both public and private) must be immediately undertaken in order to more accurately reflect the current state of the industry in Ireland.”

“We also want to see the aforementioned report recommendations implemented in their entirety. These recommendations have the capacity to strengthen the sector, eliminate any rogue elements and improve transparency, accountability and performance.

“Such aspects, as multi annual localised action plans detailing specific measures to maximise the commercial viability of each track must be conducted as this sector has enormous potential if it is operated properly with the correct procedures and oversight in place. That is why we are calling for the full implementation of all recommendations made in the 2016 report,” concluded Deputy Mc Grath.