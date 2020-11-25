Tipperary Chamber of Commerce appoint new chief executive officer

Tipperary Chamber of Commerce has recently appointed Michelle Aylward to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the organisation.

County Tipperary Chamber is the leading business group in Tipperary, supporting and representing the interests of businesses in the region.

The appointment represents a commitment by the Chamber to assist businesses in the county to thrive now and into the future.

Commenting on the appointment, Michelle Aylward said: “I am a passionate advocate for business in Tipperary and it is a privilege to be given the opportunity to work for the Tipperary Chamber of Commerce in supporting the growth and prosperity of the Tipperary business community.

“I am excited to bring my experience and vision to the Chamber.

“In today’s world, my plan is to lead the Chamber in support of its members in recovering and excelling through the economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and re-enter an era of great growth and prosperity.

“I feel honoured to be offered the position as CEO and excited to meet with and build on the strong foundation currently in place with our existing and new members.”

Paula Carney-Hoffler, President of County Tipperary Chamber, said: “Michelle is well-known to many in the Tipperary business community and I am sure her appointment will be welcomed.

“Michelle is highly experienced and has a strong commitment to, and belief in, local business.

“She demonstrates a strong understanding of the sector and the contemporary challenges that come with it.

“I am confident that Michelle will bring great enthusiasm and passion to this vital role, and will guide the Tipperary Chamber through a time of great opportunity.”

