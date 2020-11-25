Tipperary author Donal Ryan to discuss his latest book in online event

Join acclaimed Irish author Donal Ryan as he discusses his latest novel Strange Flowers with writer and curator Dani Gill in a special online interview series in conjunction with the Source Arts Centre.

Donal Ryan is a native of Nenagh, County Tipperary. His first three novels, The Spinning Heart, The Thing About December and All We Shall Know, and his short story collection A Slanting of the Sun, have all been published to major acclaim.

The Spinning Heart won the Guardian First Book Award, the EU Prize for Literature (Ireland), and Book of the Year at the Irish Book Awards; it was shortlisted for the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award, longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and the Desmond Elliott Prize, and was voted 'Irish Book of the Decade'.

His fourth novel, From a Low and Quiet Sea, was longlisted for Man Booker Prize and shortlisted for the Costa Novel Award 2018.

Dani Gill is a writer and curator from Longford, living in Galway city. She is the Artistic Director of Ennis Bookclub Festival and is the national Literary Audience Development Officer for Words Ireland, working with venues to programme and promote literature, connecting writers with audiences.

This free hour long event takes place on Thursday, November 26 at 8pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions live. Access details are avilable thesourceartscentre.ie