Taste of Tipperary hamper showcases top local produce

Tipperary Food Producers Network have launched a new “Taste of Tipperary” Hamper, in conjunction with Hampers & Co, Ireland’s leading luxury hamper company.

Hampers & Co is owned by Emer Purcell, a proud Tipperary woman so the Network is delighted with this collaboration.

“The Tipperary Food Network has discussed on many occasions to create a Tipperary hamper offering, available year-round. I guess you could say that the recent lockdown has given the Network that extra “push” to get this initiative up and running and are delighted to be working with Hampers & Co, in the knowledge that the hamper will be beautifully presented and that delivery is in good hands,” Máire Hennessy, coordinator with Tipperary Food Producers Network told the Tipperary Star.

“We hope that guests can enjoy a taste of Tipperary this Christmas, no matter where they are in the country or worldwide.”

The hamper includes 10 products from 10 of the network’s members including: The Apple Farm – Con’s Apple Cider, 3 Men in a Trailer Artisan Ketchup, Cooleeney Farmhouse Cheese, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers renowned Blue Cheese, Crossogue Preserves delicious Chutney, Vera Miklas Freeze Dried Strawberries, Rivesci’s tasty Cashew Chilli Crush, Irish Hedgerow’s Elderflower Refresher drink, Galtee Honey Farm’s Wildflower Honey, Ayle Farm’s homemade granola.

Details of the hamper can be found on www.tipperaryfood producers.ie or hampersandco.com.

For more information, email info@tipperaryfood producers.ie.