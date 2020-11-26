Clonmel Camera Club achieves remarkable result in national photographic contest

Clonmel Camera Club’s panel of eight photographs came third of 29 clubs from all over Ireland, in the colour section of the recent Irish Photographic Federation National Shield competition.

This was all the more remarkable in that Clonmel are a small club in comparison to the 28 other clubs taking part, most of whom have more members and include professional or semi-professional photographers among their members.

The Clonmel panel of eight photographs was assessed by professional photographers from Australia, Malaysia and England

Paddy Ahearne’s photograph of the Northern Lights included in the panel received an honourable mention, and Tony Hunt’s portrait was praised by the judges

The Clonmel Club have been holding online Zoom meetings since the lockdown and have been enjoying presentations on a variety of themes by highly qualified photographers in Ireland and further afield.

Club meetings are currently held online on Monday evenings with the hope to get back to live meetings next year. Anyone with an interest in photography who would like to find out more can contact the secretary on 086 3574062.

Top from left to right: Mysterious Lady, Caroline Lafford; Wasp Rehydrating, Phil Greaves: Frozen, Elke Wilson; Uisce Beatha, Paul Morrissey

Bottom from left: I’m So pretty, Winnie Hickey; Friends for Life, Tony Hunt; Kirkjufell, Paddy Ahearne; Tender Moment, Mick Bolger.