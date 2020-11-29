Mass for deceased members of Cahir Active Retirement

Cahir Active Retirement

Members of Cahir Active Retirement please note that the Mass for deceased members will take place on Thursday 10 December, 2020 in St Mary’s Church, Cahir at 10.30am. If Covid restrictions apply you can view the Mass on webcam on youtube.com /c/Brendan Kerins/live you can also park at the back of the church to listen to Mass on the radio too and receive Holy Communion from the car park as well.