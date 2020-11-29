Cahill welcomes works at Kilkeary cross

Deputy Jackie Cahill has welcomed the commencement of works on Kilkeary Cross, Ballinaclough, Nenagh after working with County Council engineers and locals in the area for a number of months on the issue.

Deputy Cahill requested that the Council engineer for the area investigate the need for safety works to be carried out on this particularly dangerous cross.

Last August, Cahill, the engineer and a number of Kilkeary residents met in Kilkeary to view the need for these works to be carried out. Following this, the Council approved funding for these works and they have commenced today, November 23.

Commenting on the works as he visited the site this week as he travelled between his constituency offices in Nenagh and Thurles, Cahill said: “I am delighted to see the County Council commence these works today. I was contacted during the summer by a number of residents in the area. During the summer there can be up to three or four agricultural contractors using this road on any given day. The view is blind in the Thurles direction and many farmers were complaining to me about how unsafe it was to try and get out onto a busy road like the Nenagh to Thurles road with a load of silage on the back.”

“I also spoke to a resident who informed me that in the mornings, she travels three to four miles out of her way when bringing her child to school in order to avoid the cross.

“From speaking to locals on this issue, this is not an irregular occurrence. The Thurles to Nenagh road can be extremely busy and cars often travel at very high speeds along it. Kilkeary has a lot of houses in the area and is highly populate. These works will make the roads in the area a lot safer. I would like to thank local residents for contacting me with this issue, and the County Council for agreeing to carry out these much-needed works so quickly”, Deputy Cahill concluded.