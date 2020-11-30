New school principal appointed to Cullen national school

CULLEN SCHOOL:

A warm welcome was extended to Jeanne Hurley by the staff, pupils, Board of Management and Parents Association when she commenced work as Principal at the school last Monday morning.

MARY O’GRADY RIP:

The death has occurred peacefully, at her home after a short illness, of Mary O’Grady, (nee O’Mahoney), Ballinard Cross, Tipperary. Mary is survived by her loving husband John, daughters Mary and Mairead, sons Liam, Pat and Donnacha, daughter in law Louise, grandchildren Fionn, Robert, Lillyann and Ruby, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin, last Saturday, burial took place in Shronell Cemetery.

FRANCIS BAILEY RIP:

The death has also occurred of Francis (Frank) Bailey, Ballinleenty, Tipperary and late of Bailey Plant Hire. Sympathy is extended to his loving wife Lillian, brothers, sisters, aunt Bridie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His Funeral Mass took place in The Church of the Assumption, Lattin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



SENIOR CITIZENS:

The Lattin Cullen Senior Citizens Association would like to express its deepest sympathy to the O’ Grady family Ballinard Cross on the passing of Mary O Grady. Mary was an integral part of our committee throughout the years. Her warmth and smile touched everybody she met. She helped to organize both our summer outings and Christmas Dinner for the parish. We as a committee were blessed to have such a wonderful lady as Mary was to call a friend. She will be missed by all in the parish. RIP Mary.