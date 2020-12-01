Our Lady’s Conference of St. Vincent De Paul appeals for help in south Tipperary

Our Lady’s Conference of St. Vincent De Paul covering Ardfinnan, Ballybacon, Grange and Newcastle would first of all like to thank all those who have been so generous in supporting our previous collections. In 2020 we have been severely restricted in our fundraising activities due to Covid-19 and its impact on our communities.

Through our work we constantly see how it can be just one small thing that tips a person into poverty and crisis, it can be as simple as an unexpected bill or an increase in rent or even an unexpected illness. Unfortunately for many people in our area it can still take just one small problem to tip someone into crisis and poverty.

Our Mission at St. Vincent De Paul is to be there when that happens and to stop the cycle of poverty before it begins. We rely on the generosity of the people in Ardfinnan, Ballybacon, Grange and Newcastle and surrounding areas to enable us answer these calls for help.

By giving what you can over the coming weeks you will be helping another family get through Christmas and indeed the winter. You will be helping them get back on their feet and hopefully a brighter future. You can donate to our Conference at svp.ie by placing your donation in the blue envelopes avail in the local shops and the church entrances. You can also contribute using the following link at SVP.ie and select our Lady’s Conference Ardfinnan.

Wishing you all a very peaceful Christmas and a happy New Year

Liam Kelly, Conference President