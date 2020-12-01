Major investment of €200,000 announced for iconic county Tipperary ballroom

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has welcomed an investment of more than €200,000 in Fethard Ballroom to replace the roof on the building. It was revealed on Monday that the funding comes from a Leader Grant in addition to funds raised locally by the dedicated Ballroom Committee.

A contractor has been appointed to carry out the work and it will get underway in the very near future with an anticipated completion date of early Spring.

Fethard Ballroom is an institution in Tipperary. Steeped in history, the ballroom is filled with memories of our past, events of our present and plans for our future. This future has now become even brighter with news that money is in secured to replace the roof on this local treasure.

“This is a major investment in the Ballroom,” says Deputy Lowry. “It will safeguard its future for generations to come,” he added. “I compliment the ongoing initiative of the Fethard Ballroom Committee who are always striving to protect and secure this local facility. It is always a pleasure to work with them and to assist and support their efforts. I also pay tribute to the Magnier Foundation for their encouragement over the years and I acknowledge the assistance of South Tipperary Development CLG, particularly Sara Bourke, in the funding application process,” he says.

The roof of the ballroom is currently in a poor state of repair. Due to its age and the fact that the roof contains asbestos, replacing it is a costly undertaking. Without this funding it would have been impossible to carry out this vital work.

In pre-Covid times, Fethard Ballroom had the reputation of being one of the best social dancing venues in the county and beyond and they look forward to the day when music and laughter will one again fill the dancefloor.

The Ballroom is Fethard’s largest assembly venue and is used for large and small gatherings, meetings, card games, dance classes, community activities, fundraisers and social events of all kinds.

Fethard Historical Society’s Annual Book Fair brings patrons from all four corners of Ireland each year and is a much anticipated annual event for book lovers of all ages.

Check out their website at www.fethardballroom.com for a trip down memory lane. See how many well-known faces you can spot that have entertained the crowds in this wonderful venue down through the years.