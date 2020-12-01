Covid-19 has not stopped violence against women

Staff at University Hospital Limerick have been joined by Adapt Domestic Abuse Services and by Irish hockey international Roisin Upton in marking 16 Days Opposing Violence Against Women.

As part of the annual raising of awareness around domestic violence, University Hospital Limerick has been illuminated in the campaign’s signature purple.

The annual event at UHL is organised by the Medical Social Work team, which offers a confidential support and information service to those who are affected by domestic violence across all the UL Hospitals Group.

Students on placement from NUI Galway and University College Cork also supported the event. This year’s 16 Days campaign runs from November 25th to December 10th.

Covid-19 has not stopped domestic violence. Women’s Aid has highlighted a 43% rise in National Freephone Helpline contact during the Covid-19 crisis.

If you need any help, anytime, our Emergency Department at UHL is open 24/7 or contact the numbers below.

•Medical Social Work UHL: 086-6051774

•ADAPT: 1800-200504

•CLAREHAVEN: 065-6822435

•ASCEND: 0505-23999

•Women’s Aid: 1800-341900