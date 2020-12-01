Tipperary councillor calls for public lighting along Nenagh bypass to facilitate walkers

Nenagh’s Cllr Hughie McGrath has asked that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) be brought before Nenagh Municipal District Council to discuss putting public lighting along the full length of the N52 bypass.

”It is a natural walking route,” he told the council’s November meeting. “They got their’s in Clonmel.”

MDC cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Morris told Cllr McGrath the issue had been discussed at a recent meeting with TII.

District manager Marcus O’Connor said that the council had said that they may have another source of funding and that it was looking at lighting the route under safety.

“Basically, I don’t care where the money comes from,” said Mr O’Connor.