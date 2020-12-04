Refusal rates for local authority houses in Tipperary Town, Cashel and Cahir areas now at a 'staggering' 33%

Refusal rates for local authority houses has soared to 33% in the Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir Municipal District.

Elected representatives were shocked to hear the refusal rate figures at a meeting of the Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir area.

SHOCKED

Cllr Andy Moloney said he was shocked to hear the figure quoted by officials as the members were told at the last housing meeting that the refusal rate was 25%.

Housing Officer Sean Lonergan said the 33% refusal rate for the District was high compared to a 20% refusal rate across the county.

“Even at 20% in a housing crisis the refusal rate in the county is very very high,” said Sean Lonergan.

He said 83 houses were offered during the year and 33% of those had been refused.

Cllr Moloney said the figure was “staggering” and he asked how the authority was going to combat the issue.

“It sounds a crazy statistic, it has to come down,” asked Cllr Moloney.

The Housing Officer, Mr Lonergan, said a review of the housing allocation scheme was taking place at the moment.

He hoped to bring a draft proposal for a new housing allocation scheme before the members in the new year.

If approved a choice based letting system would be in place by March.

He informed members that a choice based letting system was introduced in Cork and the introduction of that system brought about a significant reduction in the refusal rate for local authority houses.

DEDICATED WEBSITE

The system, he explained, would involve the council listing the houses available on a dedicated website and inviting expressions of interest among people approved for housing.

If applicants made a bid through that system they would be considered.

“It has been introduced in other local authority areas leading to a reduction in refusal rates,” said Mr Lonergan.

Under the housing system currently in operation applicants are offered two houses and if both offers are refused the applicant cannot be considered for another year.

In a housing report to members progress made on schemes in the area was outlined.

Members were told that the scheme at An Duiche in Tipperary Town was at turnkey stage and 43 units had been completed.

The 28 unit scheme at Knockanrawley in Tipperary Town and the ten unit scheme at Abbey Street, Cahir would both be delivered in 2021.

The eighteen unit scheme in Rosanna Close in Tipperary Town had recently been delivered. Housing Officer Sean Lonergan told members that more houses had been allocated during 2020 despite Covid than there had been in both 2019 and 2018.

“Even despite Covid we have taken more people off the housing list than we did in those two years,” he added.