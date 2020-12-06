Progress made on 'game changer' Cashel town park plan

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has issued instructions for an archaeologist to be engaged in the new Cashel town park project.

In a late submission in the public consultation process for the development the Department set out recommendations.

Among them was the engagement of an archaeologist to carry out all aspects of the archaeological mitigation strategy in the Archaeological Impact Assessment and a requirement for a revised mitigations strategy in the event further archaeological finds are discovered.

The proposed town park will connect the Rock of Cashel with the town centre via a high quality pedestrian link with disability access. The project is designed to encourage a stronger flow of visitor footfall between the Rock of Cashel and the town centre.

Members of Tipperary/ Cashel/Cahir Municipal District were told that the authority would engage the services of an archaeologist to oversee the archaeological strategy associated with the project.

The department also requested that details of the playground element in the project were to be submitted and agreed with the Department.

The Department stipulated that the proposed slide and Buckle Play/Broach balance beam was to be omitted.

The site of the proposed park is situated 75m south of the Rock of Cashel.

The proposed development area is a walled field, currently in pasture, located between the town wall of Cashel, the eighteenth century former palace of the Archbishops of Cashel and the Rock of Cashel.

FIVE SUBMISSIONS

A total of five submissions were made in the public consultation process as well as the submission from the Department.

Cllr Declan Burgess told the meeting that the town park was a “game changer” for the town.

“The plans are beautiful. They respect the environment and will connect the town centre with the Rock of Cashel,” he said.

Cllr Burgess said he welcomed the proactive approach which was reflected in the amount of engagement with the public consultation process.

“This project is to be welcomed. Cashel has to be seen as more than just a heritage town, it should also be seen as a tourism hub,” he said.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said the town park would be a major addition to the town. It was a pity that the submission from the Department came so late, he told the meeting.

“If it came from an individual it would not have been taken into consideration,” he said.

Cllr Kennedy said it was an exciting development for the town and it will greatly enhance what is available for locals and tourists in the town.