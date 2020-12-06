Firm commitment given to bring back Bolton Library collection to Cashel

Assurances that the Bolton Library collection will be returned to Cashel for display in a proposed new interpretative centre have been given to elected representatives.

At a meeting of Tipperary/ Cahir/ Cashel Municipal District officials told members that the authority was committed to having the collection put on display in Cashel at a new visitor interpretative centre.

The members, who have highlighted their desire to have the invaluable collection returned to Cashel since it was removed to UL, were told of the long term plans for the collection .

Director of Services Pat Slattery explained that the authority had been in constant contact with UL, the church body and the OPW on the matter.

ORIGINAL PLAN HAS NOW BEEN PUT ON HOLD

It was originally agreed, he said, that part of the collection would be housed in the vacant motor tax office. That plan was put on hold when it became clear that Fáilte Ireland and other bodies were pursuing a new visitors’ interpretative centre for Cashel.

Pat Slattery told members that the Bolton collection could be accommodated in that new multi-functional space. A consultant had been appointed to to look at what would be the preferable site for the visitor centre.

“There is a commitment to bring the Bolton Library back. The church body have agreed to it. They don’t want to release any of it until there is a proper space for it. Cashel needs to have a worthy home for it before that is to happen,” said Mr Slattery.

Cllr Declan Burgess said the collection was of significant academic importance and the return of the collection to Cashel was vital. He asked the council officials to arrange for representatives of the OPW to attend a meeting of the authority.

COUNCILLORS SHOULD BE BRIEFED

Cllr Roger Kennedy said the return of the collection to Cashel was very important and he said the elected representatives should be briefed on any progress made.

“This collection is valued at €6m. We cannot lose our claim on the Bolton Library,” said Cllr Kennedy.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said the late Rev Dean Knowles was so happy to have found a safe place to house the collection when it was moved because he was in fear of the condition of the collection deteriorating where it was housed in Cashel. He did not see the collection ever returning to its former home and he believed the new visitor centre was the way to go.

Following the discussion of the motion at the recent Municipal District meeting, tabled by Cllrs Declan Burgess and Roger Kennedy, Cllr Burgess said the response was positive.

“I welcome the council’s commitment to the return of this significant historical book collection to its original home of Cashel. It’s new home will be in the proposed new visitors centre.”

The Bolton Library comprises over 12,000 early printed books, manuscripts and incunabula.

The Library reflects the wide-ranging bibliographical interests of its collectors Archbishop William King and Archbishop Theophilus Bolton who compiled the books in the early eighteenth century.