Tipperary tragedy: Missing man's body is recovered from lake

The body of a missing man was found following a search at Terryglass in Tipperary last Wednesday.

Gardaí were assisted by members of the local community in searching for the man, whose car was found parked in the area.

The body of the man, who was aged in his 50s and is understood to have been from the Shinrone area, was recovered from the lake a short time later

Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious.