Tipperary 'shovel ready' site fails to interest Land Development Agency

The Land Development Agency has rejcted a call to utilise the Tipperary County Council owned land at Streame to build houses on.

The call had been made by the cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council, Cllr Seamus Morris.

The Independent councillor has long been an advocate of using the Streame site as a means to reduce Nenagh’s housing shortage.

He had asked that the Land Developmenet Agency be made aware of the site, which was done by the local council earlier this year.

However, the agency has replied that it is focused on delivering housing at a scale where there is high demand, and its focus is on the cities of Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Its head of operations Rose Kenny told Cllr Morris that the agency was focusing on a cost rental model where high density development works alongside good transport links, community services, employment etc. In addition, a small number of sites were gifted to the LDA at its inception which they will develop.

“The site in Nenagh would appear to provide you with a significant land bank for phased town planning into the future, however this is not the role of the LDA ” said Ms Kenny.

In repsonse, Cllr Morris has told her that Streame had the services in place for over 200 houses, was "shovel ready" making it one of the prime council-owned sites in the State.

It was also beside a major motorway, linking it to good transport links, he said.

The cathaoirleach also pointed out that it had community services and was also adjacent to a 10-acre amenity site owned by the local GAA club, and had plenty of room for a health and wellness campus, and the council had already been asked by the HSE to accommodate such activities into the development of this site.

With Fiserv now onsite, Streame also had potential for further fintech industries to add to the town centre status of the site.

Among other industries, commercial activities, it had a number of high profile shops, a Sue Ryder facility with zoning for more industries, a digital hub also on the way.

However, Cllr Morris said that most importantly, the site was 15 minutes from University of Limerick and 45 minutes from Shannon Airport.

“I can tell you that Nenagh is in dire need of housing as I am being told regularly that the lack of housing is holding back further progress in attracting jobs to the region,” he said.

With the renewed call from the Taoiseach for housing, particularly social housing, and the fact that social housing was much cheaper when built directly by councils, he was asking the agency to help Nenagh Municipal District Council to “develop this strategic site s o that we can all have a better future. To not do so is going against all logic.”

Cllr Morris has invited Ms Kenny to come to Nenagh and look at the huge potential for the site.