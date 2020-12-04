Tipperary in the War of Independence: walk around Nenagh landmarks

Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution has organised a War of Independence walk Around Nenagh for this Saturday, December 5, weather permitting.

The walk will start at Nenagh military barracks, Summerhill, at 11am.

The walk will look at the events of 1920 in Nenagh and the surrounding area, stopping at points of interest and discussing the happenings which affected the inhabitants a century ago.

The year 1920 was one of the bloodiest periods of the revolutionary conflict and had a marked, and, indeed, traumatising effect on the people of Nenagh.

Citizens of the town were shot dead, tortured and jailed, buildings were burned.T he town was under a nightly curfew and townspeople dreaded the sound of boots stopping outside their homes in the small hours

On Saturday, the walk will revisit this dramatic period in the history of Nenagh.

The event is free of charge and open to everyone young and old, who wishes to learn about Nenagh history.

A commemorative booklet, Death and Destruction - November 1920 in Nenagh, will be available for purchase (€5) on the day. The walk will mainly cover the town centre and should last in the region of 90 minutes.

The organisers ask that everyone attending wear face masks and observe the recommended social distancing guidelines as per Covid-19 prevention.

Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution is a non-partisan, non-political grouping of local historians, whose aim is to remember the people and events of the revolutionary period 1914-1924.