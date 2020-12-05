Nenagh Éire Óg's Bartley Ryan features in new book, The Toughest Season

Inspired by the strength of spirit within Gaelic Games communities, AIB has partnered with Sportsfile, the GAA and the Camogie Association, to publish The Toughest Season, which captures in 120 images the resilience of clubs, fans, and communities before, during and after the COVID 19 lockdown.

Earlier this autumn, AIB called on those across the country to take part by submitting their own images that depict their experience of "the toughest season".

Along with Sportsfile imagery, the book is comprised of photographs from individuals across Ireland who have visually shared their own stories.

Nenagh Éire Óg covid officer, Bartley Ryan, delivering newsletters from the local church to vulnerable members of the club and community, features in the book. The picture was taken by Enda O’Sullivan.

The Toughest Seaason is a pictorial account of how hurling, football and camogie communities came together to support one another throughout one of the toughest years in history.

The AIB publication was launched by Glenbeigh/Glencar and former All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Darran O’Sullivan and former Dublin footballer and current Tipperary selector Paddy Christie.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the AIB Together Fund supporting Age NI, Alone, FoodCloud, Soar and Pieta House