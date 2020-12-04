Tipperary crime: tools taken during break-in to car in Borrisokane
Tipperary crime: tools taken during break-in to car in Borrisokane
The gardaí arrested a male on suspicion of drug driving at Stafford Street, Nenagh, on Saturday at 1am.
On Friday a male was arrested for being drunk and disorderly at Barr an Chnoic, Nenagh, at 7.30am.
Gardaí are investigating the breaking of a car window on Nenagh’s Old Birr Road overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.
A theft from a car a Pairc na Clogher, Borrisokane, was reported on Friday last. Money and tools were stolen from the car.
The incident happened at around 4.30pm.
Gardaí are appealing for witness information.
