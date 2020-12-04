Tipperary farming: Race is on to be the next ICSA president

The race to become the next national president of ICSA has begun with two candidates in the running following the conclusion of the formal nomination process.

The candidates are Dermot Kelleher, a suckler farmer from Inchigeela in West Cork, who is ICSA Munster vice-president, and Sean McNamara, a sheep, beef and suckler farmer from Lismacaffrey in County Westmeath, and current ICSA sheep chair.

ICSA presidential candidate Sean McNamara

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the election will take place by postal vote. Votes will be counted at a special meeting of ICSA to be held on Thursday, December 17 2020, which will comply with Covid guidelines.

The new president will succeed current ICSA president Edmond Phelan whose tenure will come to an end in January 2021.