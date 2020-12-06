Tipperary deaths - Sunday, December 6, 2020

The late Tom Power

The death has occurred of Tom Power late of Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Tom, beloved husband and best friend of Joan, much loved father of Seamus, Michael, Tomas and Mairead, sister Breda, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, Elise, Jordan, Thomas, Sabrina, Niamh, Caroline, Botao, Rowynn and Eowynn, niece, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place in St John The Baptist's Church, Powerstown, on Tuesday at 1 o'clock, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie and click the ''Mobile'' tab. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time. House Private Pleace

The late Eileen Moore

The death has occurred of Eileen Moore (née Cahill) late of Woodleigh, Dundrum, Tipperary and formerly of Oakmount House, Tuam, Co. Galway. December 4th 2020. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Eileen: pre-deceased by her husband Louis. Forever loved by her daughters Margaret and Eileen. Sadly missed by her dear friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace

Arriving at Holycross Abbey, Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery, house private. Please adhere to National Public Health Guidelines regarding social distance, attendance in the church will be limited to 25 people.

The late Niamh Murphy

The death has occurred of Niamh Murphy late of 1 Lacey Square, Cashel, Tipperary. Niamh, very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Dan and Breda, her two sons Alex and Daniel, brothers James, Philip and Dillon, sister Siobhan, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace

In Line with Covid-19 restrictions a private family Funeral Mass takes place in St. Johns the Baptist Church, Cashel on Monday at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the condolence link on RIP.ie.