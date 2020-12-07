Tipperary TD calls for special Covid funding for sports clubs and community groups

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has highlighted the challenges facing a wide range of sports clubs, music and dance groups, and other community groups.

The Sinn Féin TD said that since the start of the pandemic, sports clubs and other groups had struggled with rent, and utility bills, insurance, and other costs for facilities which had been closed for much of the year.

"Supports that have been made available are very much welcomed by the groups affected but it has became clear that certain groups are falling through the cracks for a number of reasons; in some instances the lack of a single governing body for certain sports has left clubs with no access to government schemes. In other instances, groups such as marching bands and dance schools do not fall into the existing categories," he said.

Deputy Browne said that he had worked with a large number of different clubs and groups affected by Covid-19, and while it was great that for some such as soccer, the GAA, and rugby, it had been relatively straight forward despite delays, a number of others had fallen through the cracks and had not received any assistance.

"This simply isn’t good enough. All clubs and groups, big or small, provide the same benefit to people’s health and wellbeing. Action is needed to ensure that no sports club or group is forced to close due to Covid19, as these groups play an import role in our communities and deserve to be supported," said Deputy Browne.