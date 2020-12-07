Tipperary TD announces €1.2m summer works for Premier County schools

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has announced the approval of 16 projects to be delivered under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme in Tipperary.

"This is great news for children, parents and teachers’ rights across Tipperary and it now means that these 16 schools will now be able to undertake vital improvements this summer," he said.

Deputy Lowry said that school communities had done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment.

The funding will be used for improvements to the external environment of the schools, structural improvements, window repairs, roof repairs and other essential curricular requirements.

The SWS is an application-based scheme, where school management identify and decide on what project they regard as being a priority to address necessary and immediate works. Schools must then ensure that all full and complete applications are submitted in accordance with the scheme.

"I warmly welcome the funding and look forward to these schools benefiting from work that needs to be done to keep the schools operating and serving the children and young people in our local communities," said Deputy Lowry.

The schools to receive funding are:

Edmund Rice Secondary School

Central Technical Institute, Clonmel

Scoil Ruain, Killenaule Thurles

St Joseph's Primary School, Tipperary Town

Presentation Primary School, Carrick On Suir

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn Cashel

Mount Bruis, Tipperary Town

SN Baile Sluagh, Thurles

St. Flannan's National School, Roscrea

Cloughjordan NS

Moyne NS, THurles

Cormaic Special School, Cashel

Convent of Mercy, Newport

New Inn BNS, New Inn, Cashel

Nenagh CBS, Nenagh

SN Gort na hUaighe, Gortnahoe