Tipperary TD announces €1.2m summer works for Premier County schools
Deputy Michael Lowry: announced Summer Works Scheme funding for Tipperary schools
Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has announced the approval of 16 projects to be delivered under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme in Tipperary.
"This is great news for children, parents and teachers’ rights across Tipperary and it now means that these 16 schools will now be able to undertake vital improvements this summer," he said.
Deputy Lowry said that school communities had done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment.
The funding will be used for improvements to the external environment of the schools, structural improvements, window repairs, roof repairs and other essential curricular requirements.
The SWS is an application-based scheme, where school management identify and decide on what project they regard as being a priority to address necessary and immediate works. Schools must then ensure that all full and complete applications are submitted in accordance with the scheme.
"I warmly welcome the funding and look forward to these schools benefiting from work that needs to be done to keep the schools operating and serving the children and young people in our local communities," said Deputy Lowry.
The schools to receive funding are:
Edmund Rice Secondary School
Central Technical Institute, Clonmel
Scoil Ruain, Killenaule Thurles
St Joseph's Primary School, Tipperary Town
Presentation Primary School, Carrick On Suir
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn Cashel
Mount Bruis, Tipperary Town
SN Baile Sluagh, Thurles
St. Flannan's National School, Roscrea
Cloughjordan NS
Moyne NS, THurles
Cormaic Special School, Cashel
Convent of Mercy, Newport
New Inn BNS, New Inn, Cashel
Nenagh CBS, Nenagh
SN Gort na hUaighe, Gortnahoe
