Domestic abuse on the increase in Tippeary



Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has said that victims of domestic violence cannot wait, and he will this week be calling for legislation on domestic violence leave to be supported.

Figures released to Sinn Féin through a parliamentary question show an increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents reported nationally this year, compared to previous years.

In Tipperary, a total of 181 domestic abuse incidents were reported up to November 23rd, 2020.

When the figures are broken down and compared to the entirety of last year, it shows that the number of reported incidents against men has fallen slightly by 12 to 37 to-date.

But the number of reported incidents of domestic abuse against women in Tipperary has increased by 9 to 144 – a very worrying development, considering the 2020 figures are for less than 11 months and surpass the total for each year back to 2016.

“And these are just the reports that have been made.

“Despite the significant increase in demand for services during the pandemic, domestic violence and abuse continues to be underreported due to stigma, shame and fear.

“Domestic violence and abuse do not stop when victims leave their homes and often follows them into their place of work.

“Legislation has a role to play in protecting women in the workplace and to ensure that victims’ rights and entitlements as employees are enhanced and protected.

“Sinn Féin’s legislation - Organisation of Working Time (Domestic Violence Leave) Bill 2020 - provides for a statutory annual entitlement of up to 10 days domestic violence paid leave.

“This provision would enable victims take the necessary time off work they need to seek support, find accommodation or attend court in a structured and supported environment. It also addresses unpredictable absenteeism and reduced productivity for employers.

“Along with the provision of proper funding for domestic violence shelters, this legislation to provide domestic violence leave is part of a number of steps that must be taken to help victims of domestic violence get support, get to safety and rebuild their lives.