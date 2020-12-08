Six 'Rachel Kenneally' ladies football bursaries available for third level students

Rachel Kenneally Bursaries

Six Third Level College Bursaries in memory of Rachel Kenneally will be offered to female members of the Ladies Football Association for the academic year 2020/2021, Munster LGFA have announced this week.

This is the second year that the Bursaries will be offered in memory of the former Tipperary player and student of Mary Immaculate College. Rachel sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 26 after bravely battling cancer. Mary Immaculate College will choose three from applications to their college and Munster LGFA will choose the remaining three from applications that are received by them

Each Bursary is valued at €750. All Applicants to Munster LGFA must be in first year of an undergraduate programme. Application form and rules can be accessed through local clubs.

Closing Date is January 10, 2021.