€2.5m funding for Tipperary swimming pools

Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed a €2.5 million funding package for swimming pool operators across the country.

The following swimming pools in Tipperary are set to receive funding-

The Anner Hotel is to receive €7,904

Clonmel Park and leisure Centre is to receive €9,880

Clonmel Swimming Pool is to receive €10,481

Nenagh Leisure Centre is to receive €11,340

Roscrea Leisure Centre is set to receive €8,505

Thurles Leisure Centre is to receive €9,278

Sport Ireland has appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector to administer the swimming pool grant scheme 2020, supported by Swim Ireland.

"While it is appreciated that this is a difficult time for swimming pool operators across the country. The funding announced today will provide financial stability to the sector in the uncertain months ahead.

Swimming Pool operators have demonstrated their resilience throughout the ongoing pandemic. It is important that this resilience continues into the weeks and months ahead as we look to emerge from this crisis. The funding announced today will assist swimming pool operators in getting everyone active and keeping them active. This has never been more important and is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing.The 2019 Irish Sports Monitor highlighted that swimming is the second-highest participation sport among adults in Ireland with almost 300,000 adults swimming each week in the country’s 400 swimming pools and leisure centres. Swimming pools provide a vital resource for clubs and communities across the country. This investment will help swimming pool operators continue to provide safe and essential service which is vital to sustain swimming and maintain high physical activity levels," said Senator Ahearn.