Tipperary TD calls for train times changes at Limerick Junction

Continued pressure needs to be put on Iarnród Éireann to adjust train timetables to suit the public in order to make Tipperary more connected, acording to Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne.

“Recently I engaged with the Transport Minister on the matter in the Dáil, telling him that he must release the potential of the rail links that exist in County Tipperary in order to make the county and the region more connected,” he said.

The Tipperary TD said that this change can be done in a simple way to begin with - by adjusting timetables to suit the needs of people who need to get to work or other appointments.

“Limerick Junction for example, is known across the country, but the timetable that is in place prevents it from being used to its full potential,” he said.

“Enhancing the timetable between Limerick Junction and Cork, for example, enabling people to get into Cork before 9am would be one way of increasing passenger numbers, taking cars off of roads and enabling Tipperary people working in Cork to continue to reside in Tipperary,” he said.