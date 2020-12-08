Tipperary TD welcomes €2.1m BEEP-S payments to Premier County farmers

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the payment of €2,142,895 to Tipperary farmers, covering 995 herds, under the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme - Suckler (BEEP-S).

In total, some €40.4m has commenced issuing to 24,400 farmers across the country.

Last Thursday, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said confirmed that payments had now commenced under BEEP-S, building on the range of support schemes available for beef farmers and that there will be no need for a linear cut to the payment rates.

The BEEP-S helps to increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through improvement in the quantity and quality of performance data collected, with a view to supporting the adoption of best practice and more informed decision making at farm level.”

The programme targeted the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves, measuring the live weight of the calf at weaning as a percentage of the cow's live weight.

In recognition of the important role of animal health and welfare issues, participants were also encouraged to implement a number of optional health and welfare measures.

“Payments will continue in the coming weeks across a number of the schemes implemented by my Department. The processing of such payments remains a key priority for my Department,” said the Minister.

In November, €46.6m payments commenced under the new Beef Finisher Payments, and 2020 payments under the Beef Data and Genomics Programme are also scheduled to commence shortly.

“I am really happy to be able to provide payments under another important scheme for our beef and suckler sectors. We need to be able to support these important sectors as they provide huge benefits to the national and regional economies while also driving sustainable beef production,” Minister McConalogue said.