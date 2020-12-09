Switching on the Christmas lights in Clonoulty and Rossmore

The parishes of Rossmore and Clonoulty are endeavouring to bring a little Christmas cheer to the villages this festive season. All parishioners are invited to whichever village is closest to them for turning on the Christmas lights on December 12.

Rev Fr. Tom Hearne P.P. will do the honours in both villages. There will be a few Christmas songs also so spare the voice so you can sing along. Members of the public will gather in Clonoulty at 6.30 and Rossmore village at 7.30 on December 12.

A well placed source also told the Tipperary Star that the big man in the red coat is expected to make a brief appearance at the event.

A Christmas tree in both church grounds will act as a remembrance tree for loved ones lost or family who cannot make it home for Christmas.

Ribbons will be on sale on the night and in the shops the week after at €5 per ribbon.

All proceeds of the sale of ribbons will be donated to Sweet Auburn Abbey Road Thurles Down Syndrome Tipperary branch.

Please join us on the night. Wear a face mask and observe Social distancing.